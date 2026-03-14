Mayor Xaba summons Umngeni-uThukela to urgent water meeting

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has called an urgent meeting with Umngeni-uThukela Water on Saturday to address ongoing water supply challenges in parts of Durban.

The shortages follow a damaged valve at Nagle Dam which has disrupted the supply of raw water to the Durban Heights Water Works.

This has reduced the amount of raw water supplied to the plant by about 150 megalitres a day.

The special EXCO meeting is scheduled to take place at the Durban City Hall.

What can eThekwini residents do?

Xaba has urged households and businesses to use water sparingly while repairs continue and says the City is working to balance the water supply system across impacted areas.

“The situation is beyond the City’s control as the incident occurred within the Umngeni-uThukela Water system.”

The City says the damage required an immediate shutdown so technical teams could secure the infrastructure and prevent further damage.

The outages come shortly after eThekwini said its Northern Aqueduct System is still recovering after an emergency shutdown caused by vandalism of critical air valves.

The municipality says that while the system was gradually recovering, some areas were still experiencing interruptions as reservoirs and pipelines refill.

Affected areas included Trenence Park, Phoenix, Durban, Ntuzuma, Amaoti, and Inanda.

What is Umngeni-uThukela Water doing to repair the damaged valve?

In a statement this week, Umgeni-uThukela Water said the valve has been removed and divers are carrying out a complex repair operation.

It said they are also working on alternative plans to restore normal supply.

The water supplier says the operation is complex and requires careful coordination underwater while adhering to strict safety protocols.

It says every effort is being made to minimise the duration of the disruption and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

In the meantime, water tankers were deployed to assist affected areas.

The municipality strongly condemned the vandalism of water infrastructure, warning that it places a severe strain on the water supply system and leads to costly repairs and maintenance.

eThekwini says officials have also attended to water supply interruptions affecting areas downstream of the Amanzimtoti Water Treatment Works.

The interruptions are the result of power outages that began due to inclement weather.