Mayor Xaba reopens flood-damaged Coedmore Bridge

After a long and challenging construction process delayed by technical issues and further flooding, the first vehicles crossed the new double carriageway earlier this month.

The bridge in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban was one of many structures destroyed during the 2022 floods.

"After here, there's going to be more unveiling because we're at various stages of development," said Xaba.

'So, it excites me that at least we were able to respond. Remember, there were also rains which delayed the construction.

"So, we knew that some would be impacted by that, but I can tell you they are on cause, and I really have no fear that they will also deliver, not just what we've asked them to do, but quality project."

The mayor also met with residents at the Yellowwood Civic Hall to provide updates on the city’s recovery efforts.

Mandy Coster, chair of the Montwood Ratepayers Association, says the reopening has brought relief.

"Traffic congestion on a daily basis became a huge problem. So, with the bridge now being reopened, it's going to relieve that and it's going to connect us back to Seaview, which is a great thing for the community."

