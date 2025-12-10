Mayor slams ‘abuse of system’ after pump station failure shuts two Umhlanga beaches

In a video shared by the city, a worker can be seen pulling out a mass of rags from one of the pumps at the Ohlange Wastewater Pump Station.





This led to the temporary closure of Bronze and Umhlanga Main Beach on Wednesday morning.





"We want to call upon people not to deposit foreign objects into our sewer lines because it causes the discharge of [those objects] into the sea and pollutes our waters," Xaba said.





The beaches have been reopened.





Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute's Andrew Ingram is urging bathers to prioritise safety when swimming anywhere from beaches, dams and swimming pools across the country.





"NSRI volunteers have responded to 13 drownings in progress in the past three weeks. Tragically, seven of these were fatal drownings.”





People have been urged to avoid alcohol when in water, whether swimming or boating.





“Alcohol impairs judgment and may put your life at significant risk if you swim after drinking alcohol. When drinking alcohol, ask another responsible adult to supervise children in or near water. The same rules that apply to drinking and driving also apply to water. Always supervise children and swim where lifeguards are present."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)