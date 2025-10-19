Mayhem as Pavillion truck crash causes pile up

It appears a truck carrying several vehicles collided with a bakkie on Sunday morning before the Pavilion offramp near Westville





Footage shared by KZN Transport shows the overturned truck blocking all lanes.





"Our highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate working with Durban Metro Police is managing the traffic flow. Importantly, we are working with the National Minister of Transport Barbra Creecy to fast-track the transition of cargo from road to rail," says the department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





The crash caused a secondary accident.





"Paramedics attempted to reach the scene from the Pinetown area however a truck carrying brand new vehicles had been involved losing some of its cargo and closing the entire freeway Durban bound. Ambulances had to go contraflow to reach the scene. The driver of the truck had sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene,’ says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





"Whilst this incident was being attended too a four-vehicle pile-up occurred behind it leaving two people injured. The crash occurred just after Paradise Valley Durban bound. ALS Paramedics stabilized the two before transporting them to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.





"This truck crash caused absolute mayhem on the freeway whilst clean-up operations took place. At this stage I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs."





