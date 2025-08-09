Maximum resources deployed to track down cop killer

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that “maximum resources” — including crime intelligence, detectives, the Gauteng DPC tracking teams, and the Hawks — have been mobilised to locate the fugitive, who is believed to be armed with a stolen SAPS firearm.

According to police, Moyo used the firearm — taken from one of the slain officers — to commit the killings during a prisoner transport operation.

He remains on the run.

“Moyo must be stopped in his tracks and he can only be prevented from committing further crimes if the community cooperates with the police by providing us with information on his whereabouts,” said Masemola.

“We will not rest until we find him and we are also warning him to hand himself over to his nearest police station.”

The SAPS has urged anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Rabosiwana from the Hawks on 072 844 4442.

Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has condemned the murders, describing them as “a brazen act of violence” and “an attack on the state.”

He extended condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the officers.

“Their sacrifice in the line of duty is a stark reminder of the daily dangers faced by our police officers,” Cachalia said.

“We will not rest until Jabulani Moyo is behind bars.”

