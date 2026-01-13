Matric pass rate confirms improvement in public education, says ANC

The Department of Basic Education revealed on Monday that the pupils recorded a pass rate of 88%, the highest in South Africa's democratic history.

ALSO READ: KZN celebrates top spot in 2025 matric exams

ANC National spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, said this achievement, which surpasses the previous year's 87.3%, confirms a steady upward trajectory in the performance of the public education system.

"This milestone is a testament to the resilience, discipline, and determination of the largest cohort to ever sit for the NSC examinations, with over 900,000 candidates writing in 2025," said Bhengu.

"Of particular significance is the achievement of 345,000 bachelor’s passes, an increase of more than 8,000 from the previous year, underscoring a continued improvement in the quality of outcomes that open pathways to higher education and future leadership."

Bhengu added that these outcomes were the result of a combined effort by teachers, schools, parents and communities.

"They affirm the effectiveness of curriculum recovery interventions and the commitment of the ANC-led government to restoring learning, strengthening teaching, and expanding access to quality education, particularly in historically disadvantaged communities."

She said while they celebrate the achievement of the Class of 2025, the party also encourages pupils who did not achieve the results they had hoped for and emphasised that these outcomes do not define their futures.

"Multiple pathways remain available, including bridging programmes, the Second Chance Matric Programme, technical and vocational education and training, learnerships, and opportunities to rewrite matric as part of a broader system of lifelong learning.

"Young people are further encouraged to explore the full basket of post-school opportunities, including service through the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service, as well as government-supported programmes such as Funza Lushaka, nursing training, and other priority skills development initiatives."