Matric learners across SA brace for midnight results release
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
For thousands of young South Africans, Monday is filled with nerves, hope and anticipation as they wait to receive their matric results.
Learners across the country checking their phones or going to buy the paper early hours of Tuesday morning are holding their breath for the marks that could shape their future.
Anna Correa from Eden College says she is anxious.
She is worried about Maths.
“I'm sure everyone has complained about that math paper, but otherwise I'm pretty happy for all my other subjects like Biology, Physics, English and Afrikaans. I'm pretty happy with everything and a little excited to see how it turns out.”
Westville Boys High's Joshua Lambert feels confident.
“I'm not too stressed. I know I put the work in, so the outcome I get is already determined from the work I put in. So, I'm not too stressed.”
Yanru Chen from Westville Girls High - says she was traumatised by her accounting and Afrikaans papers.
“My accounting results were always something I had confidence in because I like to work with numbers. I also don't want to disappoint the best accounting teacher one could ever ask for. Afrikaans, on the other hand, has always been my weakest subject, and paper two didn't treat me well as usual.”
Results are expected to come out midnight.
