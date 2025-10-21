Matric exams: The countdown is over

Some of the Class of 2025 sat for the Computer Applications Technology practical exam on Tuesday morning.

They include a group 49 Grade 12s at Scottburgh High School, south of Durban.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has visited this school on Tuesday to oversee operations and ensure a smooth start to the final exams.

The learners shared feelings of nervousness and excitement as the winding down of their school careers begins.

“Ready and excited. Yeah, excited to get over this and start a new journey,” said one matric pupil.

“I've been nervous, but I feel like all the hard work we've put in all comes down to this one point. So, I'm feeling prepared, but still very nervous,” said a second CAT student.

“I'm feeling good; less nervous now,” another learner added.

Another Grade 12 pupil told Newswatch he has been putting in long hours to prepare and is hoping the hard work will pay off.

“I’ve been focusing a lot more on my sciences, but I believe that there must be a balance between all subjects which we study for, and a balance with extracurricular activities as well. So, I believe that there is supposed to be a balance cause a healthy body equals a healthy mind, so a lot of exercising as well as studying.”

Out of the nearly 900 000 matric pupils expected to sit for the National Senior Certificate exams, almost 196 000 are in KZN.

