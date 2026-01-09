Matric exam integrity intact despite Gauteng paper leak – DBE

Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefed the media on Friday on the outcomes of the Interim Report compiled by the National Investigative Task Team that probed the breach.





She said the reports found that the breach has been contained to 40 candidates in the Tshwane area.





" Forty is a very small number in comparison to the 900,000 candidates who wrote the NSC examinations in 2025. In communicating these findings, the department will avoid publicly naming the schools. The NITT looked at school patterns only to help spot unusual results."





The task team also confirmed that seven question papers were leaked: English Home Language Papers 1, 2 and 3, Mathematics Papers 1 and 2, Physical Sciences Papers 1 and 2.





Gwarube said localisation of the breach allows the department to proceed with the release of exam results for the rest of the country.





She added that the task team recommends temporarily withholding the results of the 40 affected candidates while formal irregularity processes are completed.





" As part of these processes, each of the 40 candidates will be subjected to an independent hearing. Where a candidate is found guilty by an independent presiding officer. This finding, together with the recommendations, will go to the provincial examination irregularity committee, thereafter the National Examination Irregularity Committee, and ultimately Umalusi."





If found guilty, they may have their results nullified in the affected subjects and could be barred from writing the NSC for up to three exam cycles.





Gwarube said that the department has also begun internal disciplinary action, including the precautionary suspension of suspected officials.





Meanwhile, the NITT confirmed that a second official is also under investigation.





The matter has now been referred to SAPS for investigation into the criminal aspects of the case.





