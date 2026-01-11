Matric Class of 2025 urged to celebrate results wisely

The national results will be announced by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday, while individual results will be published on Tuesday.





Provincial department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi is encouraging learners to accept their results with courage and resilience.





" Even those that normally will do well, the way they go about celebrating endangers their lives.





"So, we are also saying to parents and to the learners, they must be cautious of how they go about celebrating. We have had experiences where learners at 9am will be at school collecting statements of results. At 11am they were spinning cars and they died."





Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association has warned that many learners face anxiety and depression while awaiting their results.





It's urged the Basic Education Department to support them by deploying trained counsellors, activating toll-free helplines, and providing community-based assistance.





