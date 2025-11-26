Matlala tells ad hoc committee of first time meeting Sibiya

Matlala claimed he reached out to the suspended deputy national police commissioner after experiencing issues regarding a clinic that had been leased to him by the Department of Public Works.





The clinic was at a police training academy in Pretoria.





ALSO READ: Ad hoc committee question 'Cat' Matlala on R300m SAPS contract





" He found that there were doctors who were operating there, and they did not have a lease with Public Works.





"So Public Works gave them a notice to vacate the premises, and then that's when I learned that these doctors might be working with the senior police officials to occupy that facility."





ALSO READ: Cat Matlala to testify before the parliamentary committee





Matlala said he had numerous challenges accessing the facility and said he felt that the clinic was being used by police who have an irregular relationship of a corrupt nature with doctors.





He says he met Sibiya in January 2024.