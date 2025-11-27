Matlala says handed money to Cele in Woolies shopping bag

The hearing is taking place at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison in Pretoria, where Matlala is being held on attempted murder charges.

The businessman, who was awarded a multi-million-rand SAPS contract, is alleged to have been behind the attempt to disband the Political Killings Task Team to obstruct its investigation into him.

On Thursday, Matlala detailed how he allegedly handed money to former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Matlala told the committee that the first payment of R300,000 was packed into a Woolworths shopping bag, which he referred to as the "money bag."

He outlined how he withdrew the cash, took it to his apartment, and later handed it over to Cele.

For the second payment of R200,000, Matlala says he drove to Durban with a convoy of between 14 and 16 protectors, in three security vehicles and one VIP car.

Celehas previously denied receiving any money from Matlala.

The hearing forms part of Parliament’s inquiry into allegations that criminal networks have infiltrated and influenced police structures, procurement processes, and internal decision-making within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Matlala had earlier stated that the payments occurred at a time when he was raising concerns about delays in payments and purchase orders related to the now-cancelled R360-million SAPS health services contract awarded to his company in 2024.