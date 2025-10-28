Mathale says Mchunu’s move to disband PKTT ‘problematic’

Mathale, who has been in the role since 2019, began his testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee on Tuesday.





The committee is investigating claims by KZN's Police Commissioner that Mchunu's move to disband the team was related to them cracking a criminal syndicate, allegedly with links to his associates.





Mathale is testifying on his interactions with Mchunu after his appointment, including discussions around the task team.





He says the team's effectiveness was never an issue, as they were doing a good job.





He says discussions were rather held about the structure and the need to strengthen capacity elsewhere, so that units like murder and robbery would be capacitated.





"Did the minister at any stage give an indication that he intended to have it disestablished?" Chief Evidence Leader Norman Arendse, leading Mathale's evidence, questioned.





Mathale replied: "He did raise that matter, that it must be disestablished, and we had discussions around. I can't recall the exact date."





Arendse asked: "When did you first learn about the disbandment?"





Mathale answered: “On social media. He then called in early January to say that the letter that is circulating, he wrote the letter. Because I thought it was fake."





Mathale said it was not the right way to learn about the team’s disbandment, considering they'd been interacting all along about all things policing.





