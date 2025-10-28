Mathale: Mkhwanazi’s explosive briefing stemmed from lack of engagement

Mkhwanazi alleged there was corruption and political interference in the police and criminal justice system as a whole.





Mathale testified before Parliament's ad hoc committee on Tuesday.





The committee is investigating claims by KZN's Police Commissioner that Mchunu's move to disband the Political Killings Task Team, which was related to them cracking a criminal syndicate, allegedly with links to his associates.





" We never experienced that posture from General Mkhwanazi, but of course, there was an indication that he wanted to engage with the minister," said Mathale.





ALSO READ: Mchunu denies misleading parliament over relations with Brown Mogotsi





"That platform was not provided, and I guess that is what might have motivated him because he could get an outlet to raise his issues to do what he did."





Mathale was asked about Mkhwanazi's attempts to meet Minister Senzo Mchunu, who has since been placed on special leave.





“There have been differences of opinion. Even when Minister Cele was in the space, police did not necessarily see things the same way, but it never went to the extent that one of the officers could want to vent their frustrations the manner in which General Mkhwanazi did."





