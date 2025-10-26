Mass cull ordered near Berlin as Germany battles bird flu

The disease has been detected in a duck farm with around 80,000 birds and a broiler chicken farm with around 50,000, the Maerkisch-Oderland district in Brandenburg said in a statement.

"The veterinary office has decided, in consultation with the relevant authorities, to remove the affected animals for animal welfare and health reasons," the statement said.

Several German states have introduced measures to slow the spread of bird flu, including surveillance zones and orders to keep birds in stalls.

German Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer warned on Friday that there had been a "very rapid increase in infections" over the past two weeks.

Germany's national animal disease research centre, the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), has warned of a "high" risk from the outbreak.

Because wild birds are affected, -- including, for the first time, cranes -- the FLI warned that "further, possibly widespread transmission" is to be expected.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid contact with sick or dead animals.

The FLI has warned that bird-to-human transmission is possible in theory, although the actual danger is believed to be low.

