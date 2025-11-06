Mashatile's former VIP protectors to stand trial over N1 assault

The officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail at the time of the July 2023 incident, in which off-duty SANDF trainees were assaulted on the N1 highway near Johannesburg.





The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, sparked public outrage and renewed debate over abuse of power among elite police units.





On Thursday, the court ruled that there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed, rejecting the group's Section 174 discharge application.





The accused — Shadrack Kojoana, Johannes Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Harmans Ramokgonami, Phineas Boshielo, Churchill Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau and Moses Tshidada — face charges including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.





Additionally, Boshielo, Mkhize and Tshidada face charges of pointing firearms, while Mampuru and Rambau are charged with reckless driving.





Defense lawyers had argued that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to justify the continuation of the trial — a claim the court rejected.





ALSO READ: Mashatile denies being present at VIP assault scene





Spokesperson for civil rights organisation Action Society, Juanita du Preez, said they are satisfied with the outcome.





"There is a vast contrast between the results of the internal disciplinary hearing, which rejected the main evidence, and what is now unfolding in court. The police's inability to police itself has been exposed.





"The disciplinary action against these eight officers should be reinstated following the clarity that has emerged from this judgment. At the very least, these officers should be suspended again, because they are all back on active duty."





The matter has been postponed to March, when the trial is expected to resume.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)