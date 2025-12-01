Mashatile: Women, youth disproportionately affected by droughts, flood

He spoke on Sunday at the start of the 58th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum in Durban.

The focus of the meeting is the impact of climate change in the region, and the role of parliaments in mitigating and adapting to it.

The forum, which runs until Wednesday, aims to strengthen regional laws and protect vulnerable communities.

Lawmakers and civil society groups from 15 SADC countries will discuss disaster response and water management.

“During periods of crisis, they have limited access to relief and decision-making processes. Additionally, youth and adolescent girls, along with young people in general, are frequently associated with disrupted education and heightened vulnerability. Consequently, climate-related hazards such as floods and droughts can cause damage to schools’ infrastructure or compel households to withdraw children, particularly girls, from schools.”