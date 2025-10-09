Ruling on Mashatile bodyguards’ discharge application postponed

The last-minute postponement was due to the unavailability of the magistrate, who was feeling unwell.





The accused appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.





Judgment was expected in the Section 174 application brought by the accused to have the charges against them dismissed on the grounds of insufficient evidence.





The officers from the SA Police Service VIP Protection Unit were charged after a video emerged of them allegedly assaulting two people on the N1 in Sandton in July 2023.





They face 12 counts of assault, malicious damage to property, pointing of a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving and defeating the ends of justice.





ALSO READ: SIU raids tenderpreneur’s luxury Sandton home, Sibiya ‘on verge’ of arrest





Earlier this year, the officers were acquitted in an internal SAPS inquiry.





"This particular matter was adjourned for today for judgment on the 174 applications due to the presiding officer falling ill,” said state prosecutor Yusuf Baba.





The National Prosecuting Authority is opposing the application.





Advocacy group Action Society expressed disappointment over the postponement.





"We are disappointed because we don't have a judgment today, and that would have shown us a way forward. We were looking forward to justice for the victims,” said spokesperson Action Society Juanita du Preez.





"We don't think this application will be successful."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)