Masemola wraps up testimony at Madlanga Commission

The commission is investigating claims by KZN's police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that criminals have infiltrated the country's justice system.

Mkhwanazi claims that the KZN political killings task team, which was assisting Gauteng detectives, unmasked a well-connected criminal syndicate. He's placed attempted murder accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat' Matlala at the centre of the network, saying the task team had been investigating him in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi claimed that after the investigation began, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu attempted to disband the team and derail investigations.

The team's dockets were also removed and taken to Pretoria by suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Masemola testified that those who wanted the dockets removed were looking for something.

“The real purpose of these dockets coming to Pretoria was actually to audit and find the dockets of Gauteng, the Gauteng crime intelligence operation. That is the dockets of Armand Swart, the dockets of Cat. That was the objective at the end of the day, the calling of the dockets from KZN to here was motivated by the 10 members of PKTT that came from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.”

Last week Mkhwanazi told the commission that the dockets in relation to the syndicate were being kept by Gauteng detectives.

Masemola told the commission that those behind the removal did not know this.

“Remember, the people who were doing this were not aware, they just presumed that because they are members from PKTT KZN that came to Gauteng, it means they're the one behind the Gauteng project. So if you disband them, then the investigation in Gauteng will then collapse.”

The commission will resume on Thursday.

