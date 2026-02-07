Masemola confirms vetting of task team probing Madlanga Commission cases

The task team was established following a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa to refer individuals implicated by the commission for further investigation.

Masemola briefed the media on Friday on the mandate and work of the task team.

He assured South Africans that it comprises experienced and specialised detectives, forensic experts, crime intelligence analysts, operatives and combat members, all of whom underwent thorough vetting.

“We want to assure the nation and the department that we have full faith and confidence in the team that has been established,” Masemola said.

He noted that some of the cases had already been investigated by the Political Killings Task Team, Organised Crime and Serious and Violent Crimes units.

“However, now that this task team has been established, it will take over these referrals and continue with the investigations,” he said.

Masemola explained that the mandate of the task team includes finalising all cases referred by the commission, as well as investigating criminal matters involving SAPS members and members of metropolitan police departments.

He confirmed that two senior SAPS officers have been suspended, while a further four have been served with notices of intended suspension.

Meanwhile, newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi assured the public that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will fully support the task team.

“The NPA appreciates the importance of fast-tracking investigations and prosecutions following the interim report submitted by the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry to the president,” Mothibi said.

He welcomed the president’s decision to establish the task team, noting that it will include both investigators and state advocates to facilitate prosecutor-guided investigations.

“Prosecutor-guided investigations provide real-time guidance to investigators as evidence is gathered, as well as real-time assessment of that evidence, to enable speedy prosecutorial decisions,” he said.

Mothibi said the NPA is alive to the urgency of the investigations and will permanently allocate state advocates and prosecutors to the task team.

“This model is designed to ensure swift and effective investigations, with prosecutors and investigators working closely together, culminating in prosecution,” he said.

Mothibi added that the Asset Forfeiture Unit will also be involved, as there is a strong likelihood that asset forfeiture interventions may be required as investigations unfold.

“This approach is critical to upholding the rule of law, ensuring swift justice, and holding those responsible for criminality accountable, reinforcing the principle that no one is above the law,” he said.

He said acting promptly on the commission’s interim findings demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to rebuilding public trust in the criminal justice system.

