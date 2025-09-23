Masemola sought president’s intervention over Mchunu’s move to scrap task team

Mchunu tried to disband the unit in December last year, arguing that it no longer contributed to the country's policing.

Masemola told the Madlanga Commission on Monday that four days before receiving the disbandment letter, he and Mchunu had attended a funeral of a police officer in Richards Bay.

He said at no point during their interaction did the minister indicate the intention to disband the team or express concerns about its operation.

The country’s top cop admitted that he was perplexed by the decision.

Masemola said he spoke to the president in February, as Mchunu was not soliciting their views on his decision.

"I mentioned the minister's directive to dissolve such a successful team, and the president told me that he would speak to the minister. Of course, I did not really require from the president to say whether he agrees or not, but I did tell him that this team is being dissolved, reasons unknown, and I said if ever it needs to be done, it cannot be done in this abrupt manner because I don't know what we are chasing."

Masemola added that Ramaphosa said he would speak to Mchunu.

"At a later stage, the president did inform me that he discussed the issue with the minister. He did not inform me of what details he discussed."

The commission's chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked if Masemola was informed of the outcome reached.

Masemola said he was not.

Madlanga then asked him if that was where his request was left, to which Masemola agreed.

"That's where I ended. I did not expect the president to get to an operational matter, but I did tell him there is this issue. I said if ever it has to be done, it should be a process of winding down."

KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims that Mchunu attempted to dissolve the team after members uncovered a well-connected criminal syndicate.

Mkhwanazi has placed Brown Mogotsi, an alleged associate of Mchunu, and attempted murder accused tendrepreneur, Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, at the centre of his allegations.

The team had been investigating Matlala.