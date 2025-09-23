Masemola questioned over bid to disband KZN Political Task Team

Fannie Masemola began testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Monday.





The commission is probing allegations of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.





KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously claimed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu tried to disband the team after it uncovered a well-connected criminal syndicate in Gauteng.





Masemola told the commission on Monday that he would not obey an unlawful instruction.





He said he believed Mchunu's decision to disband the team with immediate effect was unlawful, and encroached on his duty as police commissioner.

Masemola was questioned by the commission's chair, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, on why they had already started the disbandment process.





" Now just tell me how, especially in the face of what you said at the beginning, which is that you would not obey an unlawful instruction from the minister. So why do you now suddenly talk the language off? Winding down?"





Masemola: "He did say, uh, this establish immediately. I refuse to do that. I come back, I seek audience. The audience don't come. And eventually when it comes, it's still insistence. And by that time, of course, I'm not aware of the, but the December operation gave effect to the disestablishment of the team."





Masemola said Mchunu released the letter confirming the disbandment while he was on annual leave.





He confirmed that he also reached out to the president for help, which did not change the outcome.



