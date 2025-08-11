Masemola mum on arrest warrant claims

There are claims the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption has issued a warrant for his arrest.



Last month, EFF leader Julius Malema told reporters the warrant had already been signed, but said the arrest was delayed after KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi blew the whistle on alleged corruption in law enforcement.



When asked yesterday to respond to a Sunday Times report claiming to have seen the warrant, Masemola declined to comment.



" Well I do not have any comment, they must ask those who want to arrest me."

READ: Judiciary requests evidence in support of Mkhwanazi allegations



Masemola also condemned the murders of three police officers in the space of 48 hours.



Two cops were allegedly shot by an awaiting trial prisoner they were transporting in Roodepoort on Friday.



Another officer was gunned down in the Mpumalanga province on Saturday during an alleged business robbery.



"As the last line of defence for the people of this country lets show them that we are in charge.

“We must go find them wherever they are, I know they are about seven and 10 suspects, we already have one.

Lets go hunt those that are still on the run, we made a reward for R150,000 so anybody that can assist us."



