Masemola defends success rate of KZN Political Killings Task Team

"If the KwaZulu-Natal political Killing Task team members didn't come to Gauteng, we would not have the current rate of unravelling the arrest of Molefe, the arrest of Cat,” National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said, referring to the arrest of controversial businessman “Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.





Masemola has been questioned about his claim that the team has an unmatched success rate.





He testified that the unit handled 612 dockets since its establishment in 2018 and finalised 297.





Despite this, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu tried to disband the unit last year, arguing that it no longer added value.





READ: Richmond mayor urges harsh sentence for municipal manager’s killer





KZN Police Chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the commission last week that he believes someone influenced that decision to derail investigations into a Gauteng criminal syndicate.





Masemola told the commission on Monday that he doesn’t know where Mchunu's statement came from, adding that neither he nor Mkhwanazi briefed him.





"I don't know the assessment, when, where it was done with who, I don't know. So then to come to that conclusion without having this briefing. I wonder who briefed him because that's for sure, I know there's nobody that knows the work of the team better than those, unless you go to the junior commanders of the team, which we inquired about, and that is not the case.





President Cyril Ramaphosa was briefed on the team's investigations in March 2024. Mchunu attempted to disband the unit in December that year.