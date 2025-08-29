Masemola: Case dockets removed from KZN Political Task Team to be returned
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Over 120 case dockets removed from the KZN Political Killings Task Team are now being processed to be returned to the province.
In July, KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged during a press briefing that they were taken away in March by suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.
Mkhwanazi claimed Sibiya was acting on instructions from the suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
He said that several arrests had been imminent before the dockets were taken.
National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola told reporters in Cape Town on Thursday that he issued the directive to return the dockets last week.
" The detectives are busy making copies, and then they'll be sent back to the provincial commissioner.
“When they were taken in, they were checked. So the same process is what they're doing now, checking. In case there are some disparities, they will pick it up, but otherwise they're going to check it against the record."
