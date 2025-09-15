Maritzburg family mourns taxi crash victim (10)

Zanokuhle Motha was among four learners who lost their lives when the vehicle crashed into Senzokuhle Crèche and Pre-School.





His grandmother, Mpume Zondi, says the family's struggling to come to terms with his death.

Zanokuhle will be laid to rest in Bergville at his mother’s family home.





Zondi says they are thankful for the outpouring of care and support from the public.





"Zanokuhle was my first grandchild, and what stood out most about him was his intelligence and kindness. This is a very difficult time for our family — we are truly heartbroken.





“The only reason I’m even able to speak right now is because of the prayers and comfort we’ve received from the many people visiting our home.

“His mother’s family is from Bergville, which is quite a distance from here in Pietermaritzburg, and there are many people who want to travel with us to the funeral."



The family expects to receive the post-mortem results on Monday.