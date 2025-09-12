 Maritzburg councillor urges taxi safety after crash kills 5 pupils
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

A ward councillor in Pietermaritzburg's Imbali community has made a desperate plea for more child road safety awareness. 

Taxi collision in Imbali Pietermaritzburg
Taxi collision in Imbali Pietermaritzburg/ KZPA

This after five pupils lost their lives in Unit 18 on Thursday. 


They were travelling to school in a minibus taxi when the vehicle ploughed into Senzokuhle Crèche and Pre-School. 


Several learners were injured. 


The driver, who allegedly jumped out of the vehicle leaving the children inside, was taken in for questioning.  


Msawakhe Bhengu is the area's ward councillor.


 "There are speed humps where the accident happened but the driver failed to control his vehicle and jumped out.


 "We are urging [taxi association] Santaco to help local drivers ensure that taxis are roadworthy and in the right condition to transport school children."

