Mariannhill woman pleads for return of ‘family man’ husband

Jarrad Marks was last seen leaving home to go to work in Westville last Friday, but he never arrived.

His wife, Teniel Vertuin, says he mentioned he would do a private job the last time they spoke.

She says he seemed a little troubled and unusually down.

She described her husband as an outgoing, friendly, and positive family man..

“He is not a person who firstly doesn’t answer his phone; his phone is always on. You know you can always reach him, so that was the first red flag, and he has never done something like this ever before.”

Marks was wearing dark jeans and a black golf t-shirt with his name on the front left-hand side below the collar and the company name "Ekhwesi Energy" branded on the right.

Marks also has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on his right arm.

“We love him, he is a family man, he has three children. He has so much to live for. We miss him, we love him, and we just want him back home safely and unharmed and in his right frame of mind.”

Anyone with information can contact Mariannhill police on 031 706 0279 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

