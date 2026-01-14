March and March members decend on Durban school to protest of ‘foreign enrolments’

The group will visit schools which they claim have predominantly foreign national enrolment to assist South African parents in securing placements for their children.

One of the schools the group visited on the first day of the new academic year was Addington Primary School.

It's understood that there are two groups, one belonging to March and March, which are demanding that local students be given preference over foreign nationals.

The school has, meanwhile, locked its gate to ensure the protestors remain outside.

Members of March and March have held similar protests outside clinics in KwaZulu-Natal, checking identity cards and refusing access to non-South Africans.

This led to the High Court in Johannesburg ordering officials in a ruling in December to "take all reasonable measures to ensure safe and unhindered physical access... for all persons seeking health services".

The court singled out municipalities, the health department and the police as having a "duty to take the necessary steps to prevent xenophobic vigilantes from blocking access to public healthcare facilities".

"It is, in my view, a great pity that litigation was required to address what has happened at the clinics," Judge Stuart Wilson said in his ruling.