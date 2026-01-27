March and March, Dudula, MKP face charges over Durban school protests

Members of the three organisations have been demonstrating outside the school since the start of the new school year.

They are complaining about the school’s admissions process claiming that the children of foreign nationals have been enrolled ahead of South Africans, leaving them without a place at school.

But KZN Education says all proper admission processes were followed. It says only a small number of learners, both South African and foreign nationals don't have the required documentation.

Earlier on Tuesday, March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma handed herself over to police at Point Police Station.

KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the charges stem from violence that broke out at the school last week.

ALSO READ: KZN Education rejects unfair admissions claims at Addington Primary

" Police opened a case of public violence and during the investigations, police contacted one of the persons who were cited in the docket informing her that we will be seeking audience. One of the leaders of the movement came to the police. She was in in company of legal team, so the police were intending to take the warning statement."

He says there was an agreement reached with the lawyers that they will communicate with the leaders of the three organisations.

" They will go and caucus with all three persons of interest. Then they'll inform the police when they will come back and take that warning statement together three of them. The leader of the March, in March also opened their own case, two cases, which were opened by the members of the March in March."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)