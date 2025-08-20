March and March open to talks with refugee forum after failed court bid

The refugee group on Tuesday lost a court bid it had brought on behalf of documented asylum seekers and refugees.





The case centred on the blocking of foreign nationals at public health facilities.





The forum wanted to force the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi and the acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, as well as the KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, to intervene.





However, the Durban High Court struck the matter off the roll.





Protest groups, including Operation Dudula and March and March, have been stationed at the entrances of clinics and hospitals in KZN and Gauteng, demanding that people produce IDs before being let through.





March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says they would welcome discussions with the refugee group.





"At the end of the day, we are a community of unhappy people in South Africa. We don't understand what their complaint is because I don't remember legitimate refugees being refused entry.





"Only people who have had issues with their documents, that have had that problem while claiming to be refugees. I still believe that South Africans deserve proper healthcare and that healthcare needs to be provided."





