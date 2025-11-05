March and March disappointed by court ruling on Operation Dudula ID checks

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday that only immigration officials and police may request identification.





The judgment also bars Operation Dudula members from interfering with access to healthcare, schools, or businesses and intimidating, harassing, or assaulting foreign nationals unlawfully evicting people from homes or traders from stalls.





It also prohibited the group from engaging in hate speech.





In KZN, March and March has been carrying out similar activities, while Operation Dudula has focused on Gauteng.





Operation Dudula, March and March defend healthcare blockades in court





Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma from March and March says while they respect the court's decision, they will not stop their efforts to fight illegal immigration and crime.





" We are calling on for the judiciary to review its decision, and I do know that Operation Dudula is actually going to be appealing the ruling.





"We are calling for government to exercise a bit of leadership in this because they're going to make communities to go against each other if they continue to have a blanket approach of not tackling the situation and actually doing what the communities ask, which is to deport people who are in the country illegally and putting South Africans first so that we are able to access the resources that are meant to be for South Africans."





