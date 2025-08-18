Mapisa-Nqakula graft matter postponed to November

The former National Assembly Speaker appeared briefly in court on Monday, where her lawyer indicated that they may file representations with Shamila Batohi's office, pending the outcome of a consultation process.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, in connection with allegations that she accepted bribes during her time as defence minister.

She's accused accused of receiving R4.5 million.





READ: Suspected South Side gang members in court after R4m bust

Spokesperson for the Independent Directorate Against Corruption, Henry Mamothame, says the matter was postponed to November.

He says it's to give Mapisa-Nqakula time to consult with her legal team on the docket that the state has handed over to them.

" The state and the defense attorney have also agreed that this date would be provisionally used for pretrial. Should the defense not decide to make any further applications pending the outcome of their consultation. She remains out on R50,000 bail."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)