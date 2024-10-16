Mapisa-Nqakula expected back in court

The Pretoria Magistrate Court moved her matter to the High Court for her pre-trial conference during her last court appearance in July.

Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering, dating back to her term as Minister of Defence - when she is alleged to have taken kickbacks.

The charges relate to her time as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, during which time she allegedly solicited and received kickbacks amounting to R4.5 million from a defence contractor.

The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula were made by well-known defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu - who is the sole director of the logistics company Umkhombe Marine.

The company did business with the South African National Defence Force.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed she paid bribes totalling some R2 million to Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as Speaker when the charges were levelled against her and is out on bail of R50,000.

