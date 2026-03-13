Many South Africans sleep enough but still wake up tired – study finds

A study has revealed that while some South Africans are getting enough sleep, not enough are waking up feeling well rested.





More than 5,000 people between the ages of 18 and 65 were surveyed online between December and January for the Sloom National Sleep Census.





According to the results, the country’s average Sleep Quality Score (SSQS) is 54 out of 100.





While more than half the adults surveyed sleep the recommended seven to nine hours a night, only around 15% of them say they wake up feeling refreshed.





Physical discomfort and lifestyle affect sleep quality





Sloom CEO Rudo Kemp says physical discomfort and pain were identified as the biggest disruptors to sleep.





As we mark World Sleep Day on Friday, he warned that worn-out beds significantly reduce restorative sleep.





"The poorest sleep scores were not amongst young adults in South Africa, but rather middle-aged South Africans. The lowest scoring age group was 46–55, averaging 52.4 out of 100, potentially reflecting the impact of stress and career demands during these years.





“Socio-economic pressure also emerged clearly, with unemployed respondents recording the lowest average sleep score overall at 49.6, reinforcing the link between sleep disruption, stress, and financial insecurity."





What habits can help improve sleep?





Kemp says prioritising sleep and staying active can significantly improve your sleep and how rested you feel.





"Not all findings were negative. The data suggests sleep quality is highly responsive to lifestyle choices and prioritisation. Respondents who actively prioritise sleep score an average of 15.7 points higher than those who do not, while those who exercise regularly score 8.5 points higher, making exercise one of the strongest non-mattress predictors of sleep quality.





“We developed the Sleep Quality Score to give South Africans a clear snapshot of the sleep challenges we face as a nation,” says Kemp.





“My hope is that we can raise awareness and help South Africans make informed, actionable changes to improve the quality of their rest.”





"South Africans are encouraged to look beyond the clock and focus on the deeper question: Are we truly recovering while we sleep?





“This data shows that the issue isn’t just sleep duration, it’s discomfort, disruption, and a lack of true restoration. If we can improve even one of those areas, we can begin to shift sleep from something we simply get through, to something that genuinely restores us.”





