'Many reasons' behind school bullying, violence

Friday is International Day Against Violence and Bullying in Schools.





The meeting brought together the NPA, education officials, and a psychologist and comes amid a spate of violent incidents at schools around the country.





KZN has been no exception, with a recent case of bullying at Mount View Secondary School in Verulam making headlines.





The Human Rights Commission's Tsepho Madlingozi says we need to keep in mind that these children are still finding themselves.





Madlingozi says stakeholders must strengthen collaboration to better prevent and respond to bullying.





"We are dealing with young people here, people who are still forming identities, notions of belonging - who belongs and who doesn't."





UNISA counsellor Makhosonke Vilakazi said there is no single reason for acts of violence or bullying.





"We know that most of our children come from very dysfunctional families where they observe those kinds of behaviours where there is harsh parenting and even domestic violence."





This while the Legal Service Centre's Shaatirah Baboo's urged schools to start implementing their existing policies.





"I think that is where we find the gaps - understanding of implementation, interpretation after the Code of Conduct, the protocols and legislation."





