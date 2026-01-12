Manufacturer hits back at SAHPRA over zinc supplements warning

Zinplex states that there's no proof to support SAHPRA's warning that selenium and zinc picolinate products are unsafe.

On Friday, the authority said products containing zinc picolinate and selenium are not permitted for children under the age of 18.

The regulator warned that these products pose a risk of overdose and called for them to be removed from the market.

Zinplex states that the side effects cited by SAHPRA are not unique to its products, but are common to zinc supplements in general, and are clearly outlined in patient information leaflets.

The company maintains that zinc levels in its products are well below acceptable limits and will not cause toxicity when used as directed.

Zinplex added that its products have been sold safely for over 20 years and that zinc picolinate is internationally recognised for use in children.

The company has requested that SAHPRA provide scientific or medical evidence to support its claims.