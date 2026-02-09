Mantashe launches R2bn fund to boost mining exploration

He says the government has set up an exploration fund with more than R2 billion allocated to it.

The minister spoke at the annual Mining Indaba, which started on Monday in Cape Town.

" Exploration is the beginning of mining. If you don't do exploration, you will kill mining,” Mantashe said.

“So, we'll put money on that we are still appealing to companies to put money in the exploration fund because if we do that, we will be doing better in mining in the future."

DIRCO flags illegal mining, cybercrime as border challenges

He emphasised that responsible mining, alongside strategic collaboration with the private sector, can create jobs and attract investment.

Mantashe added that it also supports sustainable development and unlocks new economic opportunities for communities and the country:

“ It's not only governments that must work together, must work with the private sector. I know that in Africa, working with the private sector is, like, taboo because it's our resources. We must own them, and we must run them. I'm a great believer in working with the private sector because together we can do more.”

