Manhunt underway for suspects after shootout in Inanda

Three of the five criminals linked to multiple murders in Umlazi and Inanda were killed on Saturday.

Police say they acted on information about the suspects whereabouts, whom they found inside a house in the Bhambayi area.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a shootout ensued upon the arrival of police, after the suspects opened fire.

"During the shootout three firearms were recovered. The suspects are also believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off duty police Constables, and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on Tuesday,” said Netshiunda.

