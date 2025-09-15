Manhunt for taxi driver after KZN crash injures 20 pupils
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Law enforcement teams in KZN have launched a manhunt for the driver of a taxi involved in a crash that left 20 children injured.
Law enforcement teams in KZN have launched a manhunt for the driver of a taxi involved in a crash that left 20 children injured.
The collision took place on the KwaKhetha Bridge in Mpendle on Monday morning.
Authorities say the minibus veered off the road and plunged several meters down the bridge.
READ: Maritzburg family mourns taxi crash victim (10)
KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the taxi driver fled the scene.
"Learners are from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School. They have beeen taken to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital.
"Unfortunately, this is the third accident involving a school learner transport in Umgungundlovu District within four days."
Four pupils died in another taxi crash in Imbali last week. It's understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a creche.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Can you name all 9 SA provinces?
We've got highlighted pictures of each province and options for you to c...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Danny Guselli shares his best 'work from home' day?
Not everyone can choose, but Danny Guselli shares which day of the week ...Danny Guselli an hour ago