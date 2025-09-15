 Manhunt for taxi driver after KZN crash injures 20 pupils
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Manhunt for taxi driver after KZN crash injures 20 pupils

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Law enforcement teams in KZN have launched a manhunt for the driver of a taxi involved in a crash that left 20 children injured. 

wreck of taxi that drove off KwaKhetha Bridge in Mpendle
wreck of taxi that drove off KwaKhetha Bridge in Mpendle/ KZPA

The collision took place on the KwaKhetha Bridge in Mpendle on Monday morning.


Authorities say the minibus veered off the road and plunged several meters down the bridge. 


READ: Maritzburg family mourns taxi crash victim (10)


KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the taxi driver fled the scene. 


"Learners are from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School. They have beeen taken to Gomane Clinic and  Harry Gwala Regional Hospital.


 "Unfortunately, this is the third accident involving a school learner transport in Umgungundlovu District within four days."


Four pupils died in another taxi crash in Imbali last week. It's understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a creche.

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

KZN Accident Impendle Department of Transport

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.