Manhunt for taxi driver after KZN crash injures 20 pupils

The collision took place on the KwaKhetha Bridge in Mpendle on Monday morning.





Authorities say the minibus veered off the road and plunged several meters down the bridge.





KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the taxi driver fled the scene.





"Learners are from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School. They have beeen taken to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital.





"Unfortunately, this is the third accident involving a school learner transport in Umgungundlovu District within four days."





Four pupils died in another taxi crash in Imbali last week. It's understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a creche.