Manhunt launched for CIT suspects in Durban
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Police are on the hunt for suspects who blew up a cash-in-transit vehicle in Durban.
Police are on the hunt for suspects who blew up a cash-in-transit vehicle in Durban.
It's understood that the cash van had been travelling on the N2 north, on top of the M7 bridge, when security guards were ambushed on Saturday.
ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson says they rushed to the scene to find chaos.
"Paramedics arrived on scene to find the cash-in-transit vehicle blown up by an unknown number of suspects and assessed the two security officials. They sustained no injuries."
Search and Rescue teams are returning to the site of a structural collapse at a temple in Verulam's Redcliffe area, north of Durban.
They are resuming a recovery operation for a fifth victim as well as looking for possibly more people trapped in the rubble.
The officers have also brought in- K9's to assist in the search.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Weekend beach conditions and Christmas gift tips for anglers
Christmas shopping for an angler? This Coast Watch tip could save you.East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 2 hours ago
-
South Africa’s average salary reaches a new high in 2025
South Africa’s average salary has reached a new high, reflecting key shi...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 3 hours ago