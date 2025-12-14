Manhunt launched for CIT suspects in Durban

It's understood that the cash van had been travelling on the N2 north, on top of the M7 bridge, when security guards were ambushed on Saturday.





ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson says they rushed to the scene to find chaos.





"Paramedics arrived on scene to find the cash-in-transit vehicle blown up by an unknown number of suspects and assessed the two security officials. They sustained no injuries."





Search and Rescue teams are returning to the site of a structural collapse at a temple in Verulam's Redcliffe area, north of Durban.





They are resuming a recovery operation for a fifth victim as well as looking for possibly more people trapped in the rubble.





The officers have also brought in- K9's to assist in the search.





