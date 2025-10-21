Manhunt launched after deadly Morningside Road shooting

Police say a car with two men inside was travelling on Sandile Thusi Road in Morningside on Tuesday morning when another vehicle pulled up alongside it.

Its occupants opened fire on the two men, killing one and injuring the other.

The motive is unclear at this stage.

But local councillor Ernest Smith believes the attack may be linked to drugs.

“We are urging law enforcement agencies to act with urgency and determination to identify and bring those responsible to justice. This type of incident has no place in our society.”

Local resident Levi Naidoo says he uses the route every day and worries for his others’ safety.

“I’m really shocked and traumatised about this cause we walk [here] innocently. We could have been caught in the crossfire as well. I'm really shocked to see this.

“That's why I stopped and had to see what's really happening. Cause we [are] concerned community members. To see somebody that's shot, and bullet holes is not a pleasant sight.”

Police are investigating.

