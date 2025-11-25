 WATCH: Manhunt for armed Pinetown robbers seen threatening metro cops
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A manhunt has been launched for a group of armed suspects seen in a video threatening eThekwini metro police officers, moments after allegedly robbing a courier vehicle at a mall in Pinetown

The incident took place on Monday.

In the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, the officers are seen driving towards the scene where the robbers are packing boxes into their getaway vehicle.

Two of the suspects then approach the police officers and point their weapons at them, forcing them to drive away.

Metro police say the two officers were outnumbered, and any confrontation could have been deadly, adding that they called for back-up after.

It is understood that the robbers disarmed a security guard who was escorting the delivery vehicle.

“Reports indicate that employees of a career company were delivering parcels at the mall when they were ambushed by a group of armed suspects who demanded the parcels, disarming any escorting security guard in the process. The suspect fled the scene in a white sedan,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda. 

