Manhunt after Madlanga Inquiry Witness “D” gunned down

Marius Van Der Merwe, known as "Witness D," was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan last night.





He gave evidence last month at the commission into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system.





Witness D implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in an apparent murder cover up.





Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says Van Der Merwe's wife was inside the car when gunmen attacked him.





She escaped unharmed.





"Police can thus confirm that evidence gathered at the scene, confirm an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the commission of the crime."





"A case of murder has been registered and police have launched a manhunt for the hit orderer and the hitmen who shot and killed Witness D."









Mathe says National police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, will today brief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on the apparent hit. " General Masemola has also ordered the NATJOINTS Co-chair, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili to urgently convene a NATJOINTS meeting over the weekend to discuss and look at ways of improving and or enhancing the safety and security of commission officials as well as all witnesses."





