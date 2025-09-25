Mandla Mandela slams Israel over alleged bid to block Gaza aid flotilla

"We were not unaware of apartheid Israel's propensity for violence and would be surprised if indeed they choose a different response. These acts are acts of desperation, not unlike what we witnessed during the last decade of apartheid South Africa."

Mandela, the chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, is one of more than 500 activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

It began its journey to the besieged territory earlier this month.

The movement held a press conference on Thursday afternoon after drone attacks against its vessels that prompted Italy and Spain to send naval ships to escort them.

The Global Sumud Flotilla says it's received intel of an imminent attack within the next two days, which it believes could sink boats and cause injuries and fatalities.

Mandela, whose grandfather was an iconic freedom fighter, has urged international bodies to intervene.

" This Global Sumud Flotilla comes at a time when some of Western regimes have started to backtrack on their shameless support for apartheid Israel. Yet none of them are doing anything to stop the genocide and forced displacement of millions of people in Gaza. We will not stop until the genocide stops, humanitarian aid flows freely and the Palestinian people are free."

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein says the flotilla should unload aid "at any port in a nearby country outside Israel."

Israel halted two previous attempts by activists to sail to Gaza in June and July and has said it won't allow the flotilla to reach the Palestinian territory.

