Manamela vows to strengthen NSFAS ahead of 2026 academic year
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board has implemented new systems to prevent corruption and ensure students receive their allowances on time next year.
Speaking in Pretoria on Monday, Manamela said lessons from this year’s disruptions have pushed the student funding scheme to strengthen its controls and improve turnaround times.
He added that a new funding mechanism had also been developed to address the shortfall experienced in the 2025 academic year.
"By reprioritising funds within the existing resource base of 13.3 billion to support 34,000 students with blocked registration and second-semester registration of 15,000 students.
"Many of these are students at UNISA and NSFAS. We'll issue a secular today (Monday) to open the registration portal. Student accommodation providers who were impacted by the above will also be in a position to now receive payment for services surrendered."
Manamela said plans are also underway to establish regional NSFAS offices.
"NSFAS is extending its footprint through localised and regionalised service centres, so that even those in rural areas can access help close to home. And yes, we've heard the plea of students, universities, and TVET colleges that we need to localise NSFAS. We need to regionalise NSFAS."
Applications for 2026 funding will open on Tuesday and close on 15 November.
