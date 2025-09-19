Manamela: SETAs will emerge stronger from administration process

Buti Manamela briefed Parliament on the appointment of administrators at Local Government SETA, Services SETA, and Construction SETA.

He explained his decision to put the three SETAs under administration.

” Across all these three, honourable members, the pattern was unmistakable, both unwilling to or unable to discharge fiduciary duty. In some of the instances, CEOs were conflicted, or complicit, forensic and audit findings were ignored, and the people whom this SETAs exist to serve, learners, workers and employers were left stranded.”

Manamela told MPs that the three new administrators were carefully selected, and their appointments were deliberate.

“They’re not insolvent, they're not criminals, and they bring reputations of integrity and experience in government. Their appointment was based on professional competence and proven ability, not on political affiliation, political membership, including that of the ANC, as some may have raised. Neither qualifies, nor disqualifies, anyone in this regard.”

The minister said the new accounting authorities will provide monthly reports to the department through the director-general and submit 90-day turnaround plans...

”Their role is transitional and not permanent, and they're designed to ensure the SETAs emerge from crisis on a credible and sustainable footing.”

