Higher Education minister says NSFAS funding model overhaul in the works

On Tuesday, Manamela held a press conference on the state of post-school education and the department’s vision for the sector.





He says stabilising the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is a top priority in the department's education reform plan.





" To this effect, I've asked the CEO and the chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid scheme to convene an urgent briefing and brief the nation, and in particular students on the state of NSFAS and some of the challenges that they've been confronted with. To support their work, we have already started engagement with Treasury in filling some of the gaps that exist in terms of student funding."





Manamela says a Post-School Education and Training task team will be set up to lead the overhaul of the post-school education system.





The changes come after widespread concerns about governance, delivery failures, and funding gaps at NSFAS.





Manamela says all NSFAS issues are being addressed to ensure access, boost accountability, and restore public trust.





" Early in September, we will hold an extensive briefing that details our plans, as [they] relate to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, but also in terms of the bigger question as to how we are going to prepare ourselves given some of the challenges that we have at NSFAS.





"There's no denying that there's been fundamental challenges at NSFAS. But what we shouldn't also deny is the fact that 800,000 students, as we speak, have received their allowances."





