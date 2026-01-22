Manamela: Post-school system under pressure, urges shift beyond universities

Around 650,000 matriculants passed their final school exams, but available post-school spaces can accommodate just over 80% of that number.





Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Manamela said he was confident that start of the 2026 academic year would be stable.

He says daily monitoring is already in place.





Manamela urged prospective students to move away from a university-only mindset as demand for university places continues to outstrip capacity.





He stressed that TVET and community colleges are central pathways, not fallback options.





" South Africa's post-school system was deliberately designed to be differentiated with universities, TVET colleges, CET colleges, occupational qualifications, skills programs, and also work-based learning, all forming part of a single system.





"And so when people look up to our system, it should not just be that we want to go to universities. It must be that I either want to pursue an academic or a vocational stream or a hybrid of those."





Manamela has also confirmed that NSFAS will fund nearly a million students this year.





" But in terms of student funding, that's not the only pool. SETA continue to play a critical complementary role. In the 2025/26 cycle, over 15,000 new busary beneficiaries and nearly 8,000 continuing beneficiaries are supported. So many of our students are also getting bursaries from SETA to the tune of about R2 billion. This diversification of funding sources reduces over-reliance on NSFAS."





