Manamela confirms NSFAS chairperson Karen Stander’s resignation





Dr Stander tendered her resignation in a formal letter that raises concerns about governance practices within the organisation.





According to the department, the letter includes allegations of bullying, intimidation, racism, and threats to personal safety.





NSFAS is responsible for administering state financial aid to eligible students in public higher education institutions and is currently under scrutiny regarding its leadership and operations.





Manamela said he is scheduled to meet Dr Stander on Monday to discuss the issues raised in the resignation letter.





A previously arranged meeting with the full NSFAS Board is scheduled for Wednesday.





The minister said both engagements will focus on governance, accountability and organisational culture at the institution.





“I am deeply concerned by the gravity of the issues raised by Dr Stander,” Manamela said in a statement.





“These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action. NSFAS plays a vital role in expanding access to higher education, and we must ensure that it operates in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable.”





The Department of Higher Education and Training said it remains committed to supporting NSFAS in executing its mandate of funding students and overseeing the responsible management of public funds.





Further communication will be issued after the minister’s discussions with Dr Stander and the NSFAS Board.





The department has not indicated whether an interim chairperson will be appointed or whether an inquiry into the allegations will be launched.





NSFAS has not yet publicly responded to the claims in the resignation letter.





ALSO READ: